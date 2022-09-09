Left Menu

UK unions suspend strike action following death of Queen Elizabeth

Three British trade unions representing postal workers and transport staff said they would suspend their scheduled strikes following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Royal Mail members of the CWU (Communication Workers Union) had planned to take industrial action on Friday over a pay dispute, but the union said it had called off the strike after the passing of the Queen.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 00:35 IST
UK unions suspend strike action following death of Queen Elizabeth

Three British trade unions representing postal workers and transport staff said they would suspend their scheduled strikes following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Royal Mail members of the CWU (Communication Workers Union) had planned to take industrial action on Friday over a pay dispute, but the union said it had called off the strike after the passing of the Queen. The RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) said it had suspended its strikes planned for Sept. 15 and 17. "We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country," it said in a statement.

The TSSA (Transport Salaried Staffs' Association) said it was cancelling its planned strike action for September and "will be respecting the period of public mourning." Britain has faced a wave of industrial action across different sectors as workers demand higher pay and conditions to counter fast-rising inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
4
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022