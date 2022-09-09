PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Queen Elizabeth II dies https://on.ft.com/3BtnTc4 - Top Treasury civil servant sacked by Kwarteng https://on.ft.com/3eAqXu6

- Energy producers extended 40-billion-pound 'last resort' liquidity facility https://on.ft.com/3Bt3PqD - Ex-Scottish transport minister admits 'catastrophic failures' over ferry purchase https://on.ft.com/3RUbN1j

Overview - Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96, the Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

- Sir Tom Scholar, the veteran permanent secretary at the Treasury, has been sacked by Kwasi Kwarteng as the new finance minister moves to purge economic "orthodoxy" from UK government thinking. - The UK government has insisted its new 40-billion-pound ($46.07 billion) facility to bolster electricity producers' financial liquidity should only be used as a "last resort" as it became the latest country to announce emergency measures to prevent power companies from running out of cash.

- The former minister responsible for a ferry procurement that led to the collapse of Scotland's last commercial shipyard and disrupted island economies has admitted to "catastrophic failures" in the process. ($1 = 0.8683 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

