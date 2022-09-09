PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 9
- The UK government has insisted its new 40-billion-pound ($46.07 billion) facility to bolster electricity producers' financial liquidity should only be used as a "last resort" as it became the latest country to announce emergency measures to prevent power companies from running out of cash. - The former minister responsible for a ferry procurement that led to the collapse of Scotland's last commercial shipyard and disrupted island economies has admitted to "catastrophic failures" in the process.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Queen Elizabeth II dies https://on.ft.com/3BtnTc4 - Top Treasury civil servant sacked by Kwarteng https://on.ft.com/3eAqXu6
- Energy producers extended 40-billion-pound 'last resort' liquidity facility https://on.ft.com/3Bt3PqD - Ex-Scottish transport minister admits 'catastrophic failures' over ferry purchase https://on.ft.com/3RUbN1j
Overview - Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96, the Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.
- Sir Tom Scholar, the veteran permanent secretary at the Treasury, has been sacked by Kwasi Kwarteng as the new finance minister moves to purge economic "orthodoxy" from UK government thinking. - The UK government has insisted its new 40-billion-pound ($46.07 billion) facility to bolster electricity producers' financial liquidity should only be used as a "last resort" as it became the latest country to announce emergency measures to prevent power companies from running out of cash.
- The former minister responsible for a ferry procurement that led to the collapse of Scotland's last commercial shipyard and disrupted island economies has admitted to "catastrophic failures" in the process. ($1 = 0.8683 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)