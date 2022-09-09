Left Menu

3 people dead as car headed for Badrinath falls into gorge

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 09-09-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 10:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people headed for Badrinath died and as many were injured on Friday when their car fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge here, police said.

The accident took place near the Brahmapuri Shree Ram Tapasthali, Muni-ki-Reti police station SHO Ritesh Shah said.

The vehicle was going from Haridwar to the Himalayan temple, and the occupants are said to be from Mumbai, he added.

There were six people in the car at the time of the accident, including driver Ravindra Singh, a resident of Ukhimath, the police said.

Senior Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar Saini and Sub-Inspector Ashish Sharma are at the spot along with an SDRF team, they said.

Three bodies have been recovered, and three injured were rushed to a government hospital in Rishikesh, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

