Left Menu

Tata Motors expands EV range; to drive in Tiago EV later this month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 11:20 IST
Tata Motors expands EV range; to drive in Tiago EV later this month
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Friday said it will roll out the electric version of its entry-level model Tiago later this month, in a step towards making environmentally friendly vehicles more accessible to customers.

The Tiago EV would be the company's third product in the electric space after Nexon and Tigor, the Mumbai-based auto major announced on the World EV Day.

Nexon EV and Tigor EV currently cater to the personal segment, while Xpres T is for the fleet segment.

Tata Motors has set a target of introducing 10 electric models over the next five years.

''Today, is a momentous occasion for us, as we announce the expansion of our EV portfolio further with a new mainstream intervention from the stable of Tata Motors, the Tiago EV,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said.

Earlier this year, the company had unveiled a three-phase approach towards building a comprehensive EV portfolio, he said.

As the automaker accelerates its future journey, it is committed to launch 10 EVs in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels, Chandra noted.

''As a leader, we are now pioneering the next phase of the EV market expansion, which will bring all the EV benefits of an exciting yet easy drive, silent cabin, low cost of ownership to a more accessible level,'' he added.

Chandra noted that the auto maker remains committed towards realising the vision of making India the EV hub of the world.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has been established with TPG Rise Climate to offer new mobility solutions, he added.

TPEM aims to ride the green wave and support the government's vision to have 30 per cent electric vehicle penetration by 2030, Chandra said.

Tata Motors currently leads the passenger vehicle EV market in India, with a market share of around 88 per cent, with Nexon EV leading the sales charts.

''As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on the road,'' Chandra said.

The company plans to release detailed specifications and price range of the Tiago EV in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022