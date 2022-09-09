Left Menu

Korea and UNDP sign USD4M agreement through thematic Funding Windows

“The Republic of Korea is committed to increasing ODA contributions for all global development efforts. We are pleased to continue this partnership with UNDP”, stated Ms. Oh Hyunjoo, Deputy Permanent Representative, ROK.

The Republic of Korea (ROK) and UNDP has entered into an agreement worth USD 4 million to be disbursed through UNDP's thematic Funding Windows ($2 million towards to the Governance, Crisis, Peacebuilding, and Resilience Window, $1 million to the Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Window and the first-time contribution of $1 million to the Nature, Climate and Energy Window).

"The Republic of Korea has been a steadfast and strong partner of UNDP. We thank the ROK for their continued support to UNDP's thematic Funding Windows allowing us the flexibility to deliver concrete actions in some of our key priorities such as climate, governance, gender, crises, humanitarian-development-peacebuilding (HDP) nexus and human development", stated Haoliang Xu, UN Assistant Secretary General and Director of UNDP's Bureau for Policy and Programme Support, signing the contribution agreement on behalf of UNDP.

The pooled thematic funds enable countries to respond to emerging development priorities and to pilot, scale up and accelerate initiatives in support of those most in need. They are catalytic in mobilizing further resources to deliver impact in countries, having leveraged on average USD 2.67 for every dollar invested in 2021. More in UNDP's Funding Window's Annual Report 2021.

ROK is a long-standing partner of UNDP through consistent contributions under the ROK-UNDP MDG Trust Fund, established 2009 and renamed as the ROK-UNDP SDG Trust Fund since 2016.

In 2022, ROK is contributing in total $7.5 million to the UNDP Seoul Policy Centre, the Human Development Report Office (HDRO), and the Global Partnership for Effective Development Co-operation (GPEDC), and the Funding Windows.

