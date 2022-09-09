Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 21 pc in Aug on improved chip supply, festive demand

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India witnessed a 21 per cent annual growth in August riding on improved supplies of semiconductors and festive demand, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

As per the latest data released by industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches to dealers stood at 2,81,210 units last month, against 2,32,224 units in August 2021.

Similarly, total two-wheeler wholesales increased to 15,57,429 units last month, compared to 13,38,740 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 16 per cent.

Total three-wheeler sales rose to 38,369 units last month against 23,606 units in August 2021, up 63 per cent.

Sales across segments rose by 18 per cent to 18,77,072 units in August this year, from 15,94,573 units in the same month last year, SIAM said.

