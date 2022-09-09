Left Menu

ECB's Villeroy says: inflation will stay high next year

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-09-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 11:59 IST
Francois Villeroy de Galhau Image Credit: Wikipedia
French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation in the euro zone should stay high next year and should be brought back around 2% by 2024.

Villeroy made the comments to BFM business radio.

The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and promised further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc is likely heading towards a winter recession and gas rationing.

