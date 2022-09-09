Left Menu

Airline staffer mishears 'ballast' as 'blast', creates security scare at Bhopal airport

An airline staffers act of mistaking the word ballast for blast created a security scare at the Raja Bhoj International Airport here and led to sounding of an alert at the establishment, officials said on Friday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-09-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 12:04 IST
Airline staffer mishears 'ballast' as 'blast', creates security scare at Bhopal airport
  • Country:
  • India

An airline staffer's act of mistaking the word ''ballast'' for ''blast'' created a security scare at the Raja Bhoj International Airport here and led to sounding of an alert at the establishment, officials said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday morning, the airport officials said.

In a statement, the airport authorities said, ''At 0925 hrs, Indigo ticketing counter received a call enquiring about ballast in flight 6E-7931 bound for Agra, which was misunderstood by the Indigo staff as blast. The BATC (Bomb Threat Assessment Committee) was called and after analysing the facts it declared the call as non-specific.'' Acting director of the airport Amrit Minj said as the emergency was declared at the airport, all the security systems were activated. ''Unfortunately, a fast-moving vehicle was crossing through the tyre killers, when the emergency switch of the tyre killers got activated and blocked the vehicle.'' ''Airport management regrets the inconvenience and damage caused due to this unfortunate incident,'' he said.

Ballast, meaning extra weight, is a term used by airlines to add load to the aircraft in case it was not having sufficient passenger load in the flight to maintain balance in air.

An airport personnel said on Friday that as the woman staffer had joined recently, she was unable to differentiate between the terms ballast and blast, which led to the confusion. The call was received from Gurgaon, he said. ''Though ballast is a widely used term in aviation and railways, it is difficult for a fresher or common man to understand the difference between the two,'' he said.

No action has been taken in this matter so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022