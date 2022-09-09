BdF's Villeroy: French growth seen above 2.3% in 2022
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-09-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 12:16 IST
Bank of France Governor and European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday the French central bank expected economic growth in France this year to be above the 2.3% increase it is presently projecting.
Villeroy made the comments to BFM business radio.
