Banks lift European shares on ECB rate hike

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 13:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares edged higher on Friday, with banks extending gains a day after the European Central Bank reinforced its fight against inflation with a rate hike, while higher metal prices supported mining stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.6% by 0718 GMT, with banks climbing 1.3%. Miners rose nearly 3%, as prices of London copper were set for their best weekly gain in six against a softer dollar. The ECB delivered an unprecedented 75-basis-point interest rate hike on Thursday, in its clearest signal yet that it is not backing down against soaring inflation.

Investors looked forward to a meeting by energy ministers from European Union countries later in the day, where they will figure out solutions from a long list of possible measures to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices as winter approaches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

