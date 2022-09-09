Queo - Luxury Bathware Brand Relaunched with New Range of European Bath Lounges

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India QUEO, a leading luxury bathroom brand from the house of Hindware Limited today launched a new collection of luxury faucets and sanitaryware. The new range entails a complete portfolio of pristine faucets called 'Forza’. While the opulent sanitaryware portfolio, includes a range of products series for Tankless EWC, One-Piece Water Closets, Wall Mounted EWC and Over the counter Basin. With this launch, the company aims to expand its offerings in the luxury bathware segment, a growing market with an increasing consumer demand for bathroom fittings with an exquisite design and superior built quality.

QUEO by Hindware Limited embodies the idea of luxury, every product in its portfolio reflects the comfort of grandeur. The brand offers a wide range of contemporary designs and unique functionality that allows consumers to experience rejuvenation. The new bathroom range emanates premium and minimalistic representation of European bath lounges. Each color palette connoting beauty, and elegance in the most impactful way, capable of instantly elevating the look of any bath space. The collection is designed to be aesthetically appealing and built with the most durable finish.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles division, Hindware Limited, said, “As a leading player in sanitaryware and faucets segments, we’ve always been at the forefront of setting new trends and experiences. The same is reflected in today’s launch as well, consumers can now experience the luxury of European bath lounges at the comfort of their home with Queo, premium brand from the house of Hindware limited. These masterpieces are seen as an extension of one’s grand personality, making everyday living a style statement for others to follow. We are certain that our latest offering will be appreciated by consumers who seek delightful and aesthetic designs in their bath space.

Hindware Limited has been at the forefront of industry-first designs and innovations for decades. In FY22, the company’s revenue stood at Rs. 1,795 crore registering a growth of 42%. The segment outperformed the market on the back of product and design leadership, brand awareness, a diverse product portfolio, and a strong distribution network, helping both the Sanitaryware and Faucets businesses to grow substantially. As the company grows to new heights it aims to build a deeper connect with audience for a new tomorrow. QUEO has 85 stores, that offer a one-of-a-kind experience by showcasing a broad choice of sanitary ware and bath fittings that are tastefully arranged at the outlet, giving customers a complete experience.

He further added, “With QUEO, consumers can create their own private sanctuary by crafting a bath space with designer sanitaryware & faucet products that transform the bath space into a bath lounge. From premium faucets that are made to suit the consumers style, personalized to their home’s décor to wall-mounted closets that don’t just offer matchless functionality, but provide exquisite joy to the senses, the new product series brings out the best of European craftsmanship that transform private space into a work of art.” Additionally, QUEO unveiled its new brand color, Byzantium, the rarest color in nature echoing royalty and aspiration. With its rich deep hues, it is a color that defines luxury. From rich velvets to royal branding, the color is regarded as perfect and ideal as it defines the heat of red and calmness of blue. It also relates to imagination and introspection. With the re-branding exercise, the company positions QUEO as a brand to bridge luxury with strong legacy and trust of its proverbial brand, Hindware.

FAUCETS Forza Designed to enhance the opulence of any bath environment, the faucets, Forza brings different shapes, artistic styles, materials and finishing, to make a masterpiece that is customized to the consumer’s existing home décor and aesthetic vision.

WATER CLOSETS Tankless EWC, One-Piece Water Closets and Wall Mounted EWC Masterfully crafted to combine aesthetics and ergonomics for refreshing tranquility, the water closets by QUEO elevate convenience effortlessly. The design language is driven by innovation to ensure seamless performance without compromising on style. Offering high tech ease and hygiene that refreshes, the water closets are designed to become a stunning luxurious centerpiece. Inspired by organic forms, the powerful lines and grooves invoke a splendor and an experience untold. Unique geometries and shapes not only result in a variety of finishes, but also help add character to the environment, regardless of the space available.

OVER THE COUNTER BASIN Matte Black The unique shapes with the flowing outlines and a host of other features make QUEO’S basins a joy to experience. The sheer beauty and matchless appeal make these new ‘over the counter’ basins a must have in any elite bath space. About Hindware Limited Hindware Limited, makers of the iconic brand ‘Hindware’, is a leading Building Products company in the country. Hindware Limited has a versatile range of best-in-class bathware products that caters to a wide cross-section of the customers with a strong portfolio of leading innovative brands across the value chain such as Queo - the luxury brand, Hindware Italian Collection and Hindware - the premium brands. Hindware Limited also houses ‘Hindware Italian Tiles’ and ‘TRUFLO by Hindware’, plastic pipes and fittings business that comprises PVC, CPVC, UPVC and SWR pipes catering to the building segment. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Mr. Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath and Tiles Business, Hindware Limited

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)