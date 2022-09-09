Four people dead as car headed for Badrinath falls into gorge

Four people headed for Badrinath died and two more were injured after their car fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Shree Ram Tapasthali Ashram, Brahmapuri, in Tehri district, Muni-ki-Reti police station SHO Ritesh Shah said.

The vehicle was on its way to the Himalayan shrine from Haridwar, he added. Besides the driver, there were six people in the car at the time of the accident, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Shivaji Budhkar (53), Purushottam Dattatreya (37), Jitesh Prakash Lokhande (43), and Dharmaraj, whose age is yet to be ascertained. Budhkar was from Mumbai, Dattatreya and Lokhande from Thane, and Dharmaraj from Palghar.

Ravindra Chavan (56) from Mumbai and driver Kavindra Singh, a resident of Ukhimath, are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Rishikesh.

Three people died on the spot and one succumbed during treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh.

Senior Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar Saini and Sub-Inspector Ashish Sharma are at the spot along with a team from the State Disaster Response Force, the police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been recovered, they added.