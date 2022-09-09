Left Menu

Four people dead as car headed for Badrinath falls into gorge

Besides the driver, there were six people in the car at the time of the accident, he added.The deceased have been identified as Shivaji Budhkar 53, Purushottam Dattatreya 37, Jitesh Prakash Lokhande 43, and Dharmaraj, whose age is yet to be ascertained.

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 09-09-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 14:11 IST
Four people dead as car headed for Badrinath falls into gorge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people headed for Badrinath died and two more were injured after their car fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Shree Ram Tapasthali Ashram, Brahmapuri, in Tehri district, Muni-ki-Reti police station SHO Ritesh Shah said.

The vehicle was on its way to the Himalayan shrine from Haridwar, he added. Besides the driver, there were six people in the car at the time of the accident, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Shivaji Budhkar (53), Purushottam Dattatreya (37), Jitesh Prakash Lokhande (43), and Dharmaraj, whose age is yet to be ascertained. Budhkar was from Mumbai, Dattatreya and Lokhande from Thane, and Dharmaraj from Palghar.

Ravindra Chavan (56) from Mumbai and driver Kavindra Singh, a resident of Ukhimath, are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Rishikesh.

Three people died on the spot and one succumbed during treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh.

Senior Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar Saini and Sub-Inspector Ashish Sharma are at the spot along with a team from the State Disaster Response Force, the police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been recovered, they added.

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; China's Chengdu city extends COVID lockdown in most of its districts and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022