5 injured in building collapse in Delhi's Azad market

Five people were injured when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi's Azad market on Friday morning, officials said.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said, ''This accident is extremely saddening. Relief and rescue work is going on and I am taking the information from district administration.'' According to the fire department, a call regarding the incident was received at 8.30 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading and no one was staying in it. The injured have been hospitalised, he added.

