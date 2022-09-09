5 injured in building collapse in Delhi's Azad market

Left Menu

Five people were injured when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhis Azad market on Friday morning, officials said.Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said, This accident is extremely saddening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 14:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were injured when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi's Azad market on Friday morning, officials said.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said, ''This accident is extremely saddening. Relief and rescue work is going on and I am taking the information from district administration.'' According to the fire department, a call regarding the incident was received at 8.30 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building may have collapsed due to overloading and no one was staying in it. The injured have been hospitalised, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

