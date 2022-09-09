Left Menu

Putin expects to discuss Black Sea grain deal with Turkey's Erdogan next week

We expect it will take place in Samarkand," Peskov said, referring to next week's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan. The July deal to unlock Ukrainian grain exports from its Black Sea ports was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-09-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:52 IST
Putin expects to discuss Black Sea grain deal with Turkey's Erdogan next week
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Friday that it expected President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the implementation of a deal on Ukrainian grain exports, which both have criticised, when they meet in Uzbekistan next week.

Putin said on Wednesday that Russia and the developing world had been "cheated", and that he would seek amendments to the terms of the deal, which expires in November, before it is extended. "A conversation between Putin and Erdogan is possible and necessary. We expect it will take place in Samarkand," Peskov said, referring to next week's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan.

The July deal to unlock Ukrainian grain exports from its Black Sea ports was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations. It remains the only significant diplomatic breakthrough in the six-month-old conflict. Peskov on Friday repeated Putin's assertions that the grain deal was unfair on the poorest countries because most shipments were being sent to Europe and other rich countries.

"The agreements are being implemented, but the way they are being implemented does not give any specific benefits to poor countries," Peskov said. A U.N. spokesperson for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said on Wednesday that 30% of the grain and other foodstuffs that had left Ukraine had gone to low and lower-middle income countries.

But the United Nations has also said the export deal is a commercial - not humanitarian - operation, driven by the market. Many of the 100 or so ships that have left Ukraine had been stranded for months by of the blockade, unable to move their contracted cargoes. Most were laden with corn and booked by developed countries to be used for animal feed or biofuels.

Peskov also said further steps needed to be taken to help Russia export its own agricultural products. The West has not imposed sanctions on Russian foodstuffs or fertilisers, but Moscow says logistical sanctions and restrictions on Russian ships entering Western ports or securing insurance restrict Russia's access to world markets.

Moscow says easing these restrictions was a key part of the Black Sea deal. "This issue has not been resolved. It will be the topic for a specific conversation," Peskov said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022