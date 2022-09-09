Left Menu

Ongoing labour dispute brings Dutch trains to a halt again

Dutch railway workers went on strike again on Friday, bringing trains across the country to a halt as a wage dispute between unions and state-owned NS Railways continues. Talks between NS and unions continue on Saturday. If unsuccessful, further regional actions are planned for Sept.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 09-09-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:54 IST
Ongoing labour dispute brings Dutch trains to a halt again
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Dutch railway workers went on strike again on Friday, bringing trains across the country to a halt as a wage dispute between unions and state-owned NS Railways continues. Talks between NS and unions continue on Saturday. If unsuccessful, further regional actions are planned for Sept. 13 and Sept. 15.

"Although the actions are regional, they will have a national impact for our travellers", NS said in a statement. The strike also affects international trains such as Paris-bound train Thalys, London-bound train Eurostar and the intercity connection between Brussels and Amsterdam.

It is the second series of train strikes in the Netherlands in less than a month. Unions are protesting against the suspension of collective agreement talks with the management, during which they had asked for higher wages to make up for rising costs of living. The company had 38,600 employees as of 2020.

Among union demands is a minimum wage increase to 14 euros per hour and the filling of 1,400 job vacancies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022