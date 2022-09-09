Ashok Leyland joins hands with UK-based Libertine Holdings for commercial vehicle powertrains

Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday said it has joined hands with UK-based Libertine Holdings for its commercial vehicle powertrains. The commercial vehicle major has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evaluate the use of the Libertine technology platform for its commercial vehicle powertrains. Under the terms of the MoU, Ashok Leyland will conduct due diligence on Libertine's technology and explore the scope for Linear Generator product development within its commercial vehicle portfolio. ''Libertine's technology is the logical evolution of an internal combustion engine and could potentially allow for a software-defined engine with true multi-fuel capability,'' Ashok Leyland Senior VP and Head of Advanced Engineering Kanakasabapathi Subramanian said in a statement. Founded in 2009, Libertine has developed a technology platform solution for powertrain original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) enabling efficient and clean power generation from renewable fuels. The USD 4.5 billion Ashok Leyland is the second-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, the fourth-largest manufacturer of buses in the world, and the 19th-largest manufacturer of trucks.

