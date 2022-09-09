Left Menu

Markets maintain winning run for 2nd day on firm global cues

Benchmark indices ended on a firm note on Friday, extending their previous days gain, amid continuous foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in the global markets.The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 104.92 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 59,793.14.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 15:57 IST
Benchmark indices ended on a firm note on Friday, extending their previous day's gain, amid continuous foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in the global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 104.92 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 59,793.14. During the day, it jumped 431.58 points or 0.72 per cent to 60,119.80.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty ended higher by 34.60 points or 0.19 per cent to 17,833.35.

From the Sensex pack of firms, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Maruti, Tata Consultancy Services, State Bank of India, Wipro and Axis Bank emerged as the biggest gainers.

UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equities in Europe were trading significantly higher during mid-session deals. The US markets had ended higher on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.73 per cent to USD 90.69 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 2,913.09 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

