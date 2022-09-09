Gifts World Expo, Bengaluru 2022 noticed higher footfall on the second day of Expo

Left Menu

India's premiere and most significant B2B Gifts sourcing platform, Gifts World Expo, Bengaluru will be organized at Tripura Vasini, Palace grounds from September 8-10, 2022.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9 (ANI/PNN): India's premiere and most significant B2B Gifts sourcing platform, Gifts World Expo, Bengaluru will be organized at Tripura Vasini, Palace grounds from September 8-10, 2022. Organized by MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, the revitalized trade show will showcase over 125 exhibitors from the entire industry representing over 300 brands showcasing more than 1000 products and trending gifting in highly diversified segments to address all gifts sourcing needs.

Commenting on the upcoming edition of Gifts World Expo, Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd says, "I am glad to announce the 21st overall edition & 2nd edition in Bengaluru which is bigger than before with more than 125 exhibitors. The need for unique & trending gifting products & solutions is constantly increasing and is setting new benchmarks. Gifts World Expo showcases the latest innovations & also varied gifts in all budget ranges to meet the bulk sourcing requirements of buyers from all industries across the country, this edition is specifically targeted at the IT sector for their gift sourcing needs" "Through this Expo, we will provide business and networking opportunities to both big & small players to come forth and showcase their creations for the benefit of the industry & to boost long-term associations", she added further.

The products will cater to all budget ranges, sourcing every buyer's needs. Some leading brands participating in the Show include U&i, Renee, Ubon, Moda, Borosil, Raynolds, Luxor, Carlton London, Swiss Military, Wow, Cantabil, Welspun & many more.... MODA is the title sponsor of the show & the show is also supported by the Corporate Gifts Association of India(CGAI). In addition, Gifts World Expo will mark the beginning of the gifting & festive season, with massive business deals and limitless networking opportunities across the show floor.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

