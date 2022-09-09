Siemens Healthineers enter into partnerships with HealthCare Global Enterprises, Narayana Health, IISc

Germany's Siemens Healthineers on Friday announced strategic partnerships with HealthCare Global Enterprises, Narayana Health and the Indian Institute of Science as part of its strategy to make India an innovation centre for its global operations.

The medical technology company said the partnerships will focus on fighting the most threatening diseases, enabling efficient operations and expanding access to patient care.

In a virtual press conference, Siemens Healthineers Chief Technology Officer Peter Schardt said the partnership with HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG) will focus on advancing cancer care with patient-centric solutions for the entire clinical pathway. It will also look to enhance research on diagnostic imaging technologies, artificial intelligence and precision therapy based on intelligent and image-guided treatment.

With Narayana Health (NH), Schardt said the focus will be on improving cardiovascular care and the usage of interdisciplinary solutions to optimise patient pathways.

With the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Siemens Healthineers Development Center head Dileep Mangsuli said the company has already been working with the institute and under the new partnership, it will look to develop the next level of technological solutions, bringing academia and healthcare providers even closer. HCG Executive Chairman, Radiation & Medical Oncologist Ajaikumar BS said HCG has a long association with Siemens Healthineers and ''with this partnership, we will work towards further enhancing the quality and impact of cancer care for the community at large, as well as developing fellowship programs to advance research and academics in the oncology space''.

Similarly, NH Chairman and Senior Consultant Cardiac Surgeon Devi Prasad Shetty said through the collaboration with Siemens Healthineers, Narayana Health is looking forward to advance the digitalisation of healthcare and expanding access to care, especially for cardiac patients.

IISc Director Govindan Rangarajan said, ''As IISc is opening up a new frontier of clinical research with the establishment of the IISc Medical School and Bagchi-Parathasarathy Hospital, this partnership with Siemens Healthineers will strengthen our focus on integrating science, engineering and medicine''.

This partnership will also enable the institute's researchers to invent technologies for better and affordable healthcare outcomes, he added.

In choosing India for such partnerships, Schardt said the ability of the company's Indian team to ramp up technology is at par with global standards. The innovation capability of the country has increased dramatically and the speed of developing new technology is also equal to the best globally. Besides, he said, the ecosystem in India and Bengaluru in particular is conducive for such partnerships and opportunities for doing research in the sector. ''We believe India is the place to be in,'' Schardt said, adding the country is a strategic market for Siemens Healthineers, playing an important role in global innovation and technology expansion to achieve the future of healthcare.

When asked about the tenure of the partnerships, Mangsuli said it will range from three to five years which can be extended further on how these pan out in future.

The company -- which in 2020 announced an investment of Rs 1,300 crore in five years to set up a new campus that will have R&D, manufacturing and sales, and an innovation centre in Bengaluru -- further said it will also bolster digital healthcare at its innovation centre.

When asked about its plans to hire 1,800 people to expand its digital capabilities, Mangsuli said the process is on and considering the plans Siemens Healthineers has for India, the number may go up further without disclosing details.

