TimesPro launches Web 3.0 Initiative to help learners upskill through cutting-edge programmes in emerging technologies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): At launch, TimesPro will offer a mix of certificate and self-paced programmes to enable learning in the emerging technologies domain. TimesPro will offer self-paced programmes on Getting Started with Web 3.0, Blockchain Fundamentals and Solidity and Ethereum Smart Contracts along with Certificate Programmes in Blockchain, FinTech as well as a Blockchain Developer Programme to enhance the skillsets of tech learners. These programmes have been developed in collaboration with leading industry and institute partners like Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, iHub Divyasampark (IIT Roorkee) and India Blockchain Alliance.

TimesPro's Web 3.0 programmes will focus on learner-centricity and high engagement through case studies, projects, assignments, hackathons, and capstone projects. In addition to core learning, career services such as resume preparation, one-on-one mentoring with industry experts, and expert sessions will be part of the curriculum. The programmes will be delivered through TimesPro's state-of-the-art learning management system (LMS). As a part of the initiative, TimesPro will also launch a Web 3.0 Centre of Excellence (C.o.E) to develop a robust virtual ecosystem of industry partners, resources, and a network of global SMEs to build a strong learner community.

As per FICCI-EY's 2022 report, Web3.0 is christened as the game-changer for the internet and can add nearly USD 1.1 trillion to India's GDP by 2032. It also mentions that the metaverse will drastically evolve, lead several disruptions, build consumer experience, and by 2025 have over 50 million avatars in its space. TimesPro will look to constantly add a host of new programmes in collaboration with premier Indian and global partners to keep pace with the growing need for skills in emerging technologies. Speaking at the announcement, Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said, "TimesPro has been investing in emerging technologies and introduced several flagship programmes in Full Stack, Cybersecurity, AI, Big Data, Cloud Computing, etc. We have collaborated with the leading IITs, academia and the industry to offer new-age and upskilling programmes, and the Web 3.0 initiative is a continuation of our effort. For TimesPro, establishing the Web3.0 Centre of Excellence is one major step towards a deeper industry-academia connection and furthering our mission to be at the forefront of the Higher Edtech industry while making excellence in education accessible and affordable."

These programmes will develop a deep understanding of Web 3.0 technologies for learners that are changing the way the world is interacting online. From the origins of Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, its applications, and real-world use cases to a holistic understanding of the programming language used to code smart contracts in many Blockchain projects and even advanced topics such as Web 3.0, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the Metaverse-the courses will act as steppingstones for learners to stay ahead of the curve. In its quest to offer future-centric and tech-driven programmes to learners, TimesPro has launched a Web3.0 learning initiative, through a unique interactive experience in the metaverse, to usher unmatched quality of modern and new-age learning through cutting-edge programmes in various Web 3.0 technologies like Blockchain, Crypto Currency, Metaverse, NFT among others.

