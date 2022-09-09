Punjab: 15 passengers injured in collision between two buses

Fifteen passengers were injured when a government bus collided with a mini bus of a private transport service near Jaja Bypass Chowk, about 34 kilometers from here, on Friday, police said. The accident took place in the afternoon when the bus was travelling to Jalandhar from Pathankot, they said.

The injured passengers were admitted to a community health centre in Tanda. Ten passengers were discharged after getting first aid, police said.

The bus driver fled the scene after the accident, they said, adding a probe is on in the matter.

