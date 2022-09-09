High-level panel approves 32 beneficiaries under PLI for large scale electronics mfg

An empowered committee headed by NITI Aayog CEO on Friday approved 32 beneficiaries under the production linked incentive scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing, including 10 for mobile manufacturing, the Aayog said.

The Aayog in a tweet said the Parameswaran Iyer-headed committee approved the first incentive for mobile manufacturing under the PLI scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing.

This is the first-ever disbursement under any PLI scheme, it added.

''32 beneficiaries were approved under the #PLIscheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing, of which 10 (5 global and 5 domestic companies) were approved for mobile manufacturing,'' NITI Aayog said.

The government has already rolled out the scheme with an outlay of about Rs 2 lakh crore for as many as 14 sectors, including automobiles and auto components, white goods, pharma, textiles, advance chemistry cell and speciality steel.

The objective of the scheme is to make domestic manufacturing globally competitive and to create global champions in manufacturing.

