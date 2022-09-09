BoE delays MPC meeting by one week due to royal mourning
The Bank of England said on Friday it would delay its September Monetary Policy Committee meeting by one week due to the death on Queen Elizabeth.
The Committee's decision will now be announced at 1200 BST on Sept. 22.
