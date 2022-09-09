Britain's King Charles boards plane at Aberdeen Airport

Britain's King Charles has boarded a flight at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland on Friday and is expected to travel to Buckingham Palace following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

The 73-year old monarch earlier left Balmoral Castle with his wife, the Queen Consort, Camilla, where he and other members of the Royal Family had gathered.

