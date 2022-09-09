Left Menu

Britain's King Charles boards plane at Aberdeen Airport

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 16:50 IST
Britain's King Charles boards plane at Aberdeen Airport
Britain's King Charles has boarded a flight at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland on Friday and is expected to travel to Buckingham Palace following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

The 73-year old monarch earlier left Balmoral Castle with his wife, the Queen Consort, Camilla, where he and other members of the Royal Family had gathered.

