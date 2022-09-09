Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly fall as euro bounces on ECB hike

The dollar was on track for its first weekly fall in four on Friday, as a hawkish rate hike from the European Central Bank lifted the euro and investors looked to U.S. inflation data early next week.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:08 IST
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly fall as euro bounces on ECB hike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar was on track for its first weekly fall in four on Friday, as a hawkish rate hike from the European Central Bank lifted the euro and investors looked to U.S. inflation data early next week. The dollar lost ground across the board, with the dollar index - which tracks the greenback against six major peers - falling as much as 1.1% on the day. It was last down 0.7% at 108.770 and is set for a 0.8% weekly fall.

Among the big gainers was the euro, which leapt as much as 1.2% to a three-week high of $1.01140, a day after the ECB raised its key interest rate by an unprecedented 75 basis points (bps). It was last up 0.7% at $1.00645.

"This is clearly an interest rate differential story," said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier. "We have yields in Europe that continue to be well supported following the ECB, that was – as expected - hawkish through all the policy instruments. And on the other hand, U.S. yields are backing down a bit.

"Putting the two together, that's probably what is behind the retreat of the dollar." Europe still faces a torrid economic outlook, with sky-high energy prices squeezing consumers and businesses. European Union energy ministers were split on Friday over whether to cap Russian gas prices, as they met to work out steps to shield citizens.

Markets are pricing in an 86% chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve following the ECB's suit with its own 75 bps hike this month, with fresh U.S. consumer price data next week likely to be closely watched. Currencies perceived as riskier bets also benefitted from a pick up in market sentiment to end the week, reflected in gains across European stock markets.

Sterling gained 0.8% to $1.15925, after a modest dip the previous day after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Britain's King Charles is set to address the nation later on Friday. The Bank of England said on Friday it would delay its next monetary policy meeting by one week due to the period of royal mourning.

The Japanese yen was headed for its best daily jump in a month, up 1.5% to 141.985 yen per dollar, as it clawed away from recent 24-year lows. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that rapid yen moves were undesirable after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Australian dollar was also on track for its best daily gain in a month, up 1.4% versus the dollar to $0.68480, also rebounding from deep lows. Even beaten down cryptocurrencies advanced at the dollar's expense, with bitcoin back above $20,000 and up 9%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022