Assam: Six water resources dept officials suspended for negligence of duty

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-09-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:18 IST
Pijush Hazarika Image Credit: Twitter(@Pijush_hazarika)
Six employees of Assam's water resources department, including an assistant executive engineer, have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty, an official release said. They were placed under suspension with immediate effect as per an order issued on Thursday after a preliminary inquiry into corruption charges against them was conducted, it said.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika had ordered the probe after the allegation of corruption in the repair work of the Demow Laibeel embankment in the Thowra constituency was raised.

A video purportedly showing sub-standard materials being used for the repair work had surfaced a few days back.

Hazarika had ordered the departmental inquiry after he noticed the video.

The six officials have been placed under suspension based on a preliminary report of the investigation, the release said on Thursday.

An assistant executive engineer of Demow sub-division, a junior engineer of Sivasagar, and four others have been suspended, it said.

The contractor, who was entrusted with the repair work of the embankment, is being blacklisted by the department, according to the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

