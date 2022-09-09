Pranjal Agrawal, the CEO of Furnmill Sheds Light on the comprehensive analysis of the furniture market in India

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], September 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Born out of the passion for original design and the desire to create products for every home, Pranjal Agrawal's futuristic vision for solutions and alliances for making the latest in interior design accessible to tier one and tier two markets has always served as the driving force. The 26-year-old, multifaceted, second-generation entrepreneur and the CEO of Hermosa Design Studio launched one of his latest ventures named 'Furnmill' in October 2021 that caters to the great demands of millennial India. Furnmill promises pieces of furniture that are well-designed, multifunctional, and sensibly priced. What began in 2019 as a concept on paper has now metamorphosed into an undisputed hallmark in aesthetic yet comfortable furniture. ''With Furnmill, I seek to carry forward the legacy of Hermosa--a company that has always stood for quality and strength. I want to make sure that everyone who comes into contact with Furnmill feels like they have been treated well by our company--whether they are a customer or an employee. I also seek to revolutionize and beautify every Indian household with style by bringing high-quality furniture products at affordable prices.''

The brand recently launched a collection named 'Modern Maison' which features an opulent range of living, dining, bedroom, and study room furniture alongside a luxurious addition of minimal yet versatile accessories consisting of organizers, cake stands, floor cushions, all well designed and sensibly priced, especially with affordable luxury on the rise! The collection compasses of eloquent hues weaved in velvet, linen, and cotton-blend fabrics with a slick finish of 100 per cent solid wood in beautiful finishes like dark walnut, teak, metallic, natural, and ebony wood. Manufactured in Kota, Rajasthan with a minimal wastage policy in manufacturing, traditional craftsmanship is given form by infusing thought and responsibility into everyday products. "With an emphasis on minimal, sleek, and contemporary design, we have the best furniture solutions for urban families,'' says Pranjal. "The goal is to create a product that will fulfill the desired functionality as well as appeal to the senses. Our furniture is built for convenience, comfort, and durability. We choose only the best raw materials to ensure every piece is as durable as it looks." The cultural hub of Rajasthan has birthed many creative greats, and the vibrant landscape now plays host to Hermosa Design Studio's and Furnmill's expansive empire. The decor haven has been credited with revolutionizing the furnishing experience for modern homeowners. The brand seeks to push the envelope further by scaling up its manufacturing unit in Kota, Rajasthan by 4.5 fold. Pranjal Agrawal personally oversees everything from ideation and design creation to the final execution of each project. With a YOY growth of 180.63 cr, his deep understanding of the concepts and styles of furniture design matches his natural instincts for perfection. With a laser focus on innovation, the dedicated design team, along with Pranjal, serves up comfort with style. The dynamic leader has had some crucial learnings along the way. One of those is that teamwork--and people--must always be at the heart of whatever one does. He states, "Never chase money. Instead, chase your small goals. That's what gives satisfaction. Money will follow." This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

