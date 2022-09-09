Neo Asset Management aims at Rs 2,000-cr AUM in 9-12 months

Neo Asset Management, a part of the Neo Group, aims at boosting its assets under management to Rs 2,000 crore over the next 9-12 months, a senior company official said.

It had grossed Rs 625 crore from its maiden Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), he said.

The Neo Group will also launch a digital and goal-oriented personal finance platform for individuals in the next two months.

''We are confident to touch the Rs 2,000-crore mark in 9-12 months. The fund will focus on customised credit solutions to generate high double-digit returns for investors,'' Neo Asset Management CEO Hemant Daga said.

''Private credit in India is at an inflection point, and we see this asset class evolving significantly, similar to the global markets. This will have a sustainable impact on the investee companies and its ecosystems,'' he added.

The Neo Group was promoted by former Edelweiss Wealth CEO Nitin Jain a year back.

