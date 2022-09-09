Left Menu

EU finance ministers back next $5 billion loan to Ukraine

European Union finance ministers on Friday backed a 5 billion euro ($5 billion) loan for Ukraine to help its keep schools, hospitals and other state operations running as it fights against Russia's invasion, the Czech finance ministry said.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-09-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 18:38 IST
The loan, to be backed by guarantees of EU member states, is part of an overall 9 billion euro package announced in May. The first 1 billion euros was fully sent in early August.

Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura, who was hosting EU finance ministers in Prague on Friday, said in a statement that upcoming meetings would decide how the remaining 3 billion euros in the package could be split into loans or grants. ($1 = 0.9954 euros)

