Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral

Lloyd's of London plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday.

Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's annual conference in Monte Carlo, the spokesperson said by email.

The conference takes place on Sept. 10-14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)