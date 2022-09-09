Left Menu

Air Moldova to relaunch flights to Moscow pending regulatory approval

In a statement, the regulator said it would review the airline's request "from a safety and consumer protection perspective". Air links between Europe and Russia were dramatically restricted after the Feb. 24 invasion, when each side closed its airspace to the other's airlines.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 19:34 IST
Air Moldova to relaunch flights to Moscow pending regulatory approval
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Moldovan national carrier Air Moldova said on Friday it hoped to restart flights between Moldova's capital Chisinau and Moscow from Oct. 1, after Moldova suspended air links with Russia over the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. "This decision comes as a result of countless requests from citizens of the Republic of Moldova, based in Russian Federation and their decision to return home," the airline said in a statement.

The relaunched service must be approved by Moldova's aviation regulator. With Ukrainian airspace closed, the route is likely to take significantly longer than it did before the war. In a statement, the regulator said it would review the airline's request "from a safety and consumer protection perspective".

Air links between Europe and Russia were dramatically restricted after the Feb. 24 invasion, when each side closed its airspace to the other's airlines. Air traffic since has been channelled through a handful of services routed through hubs including Istanbul, Belgrade and Dubai. Moldova, which shares a border with Ukraine, closed its airspace in the immediate wake of the Russian invasion, but partially reopened it a month later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022