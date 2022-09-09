U.S., Indo-Pacific countries agree on roadmap to strengthen trade ties

The United States and 13 Indo-Pacific countries on Friday agreed on parameters for negotiating closer trade, environment and economic ties in coming months that U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said would boost investment and jobs in the partner countries.

But U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that India, the world's largest democracy, did not initially join the U.S.-led Indo Pacific Economic Framework's trade negotiations for now but that she was discussing similar issues bilaterally with her Indian counterpart.

