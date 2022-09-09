Left Menu

U.S., Indo-Pacific countries agree on roadmap to strengthen trade ties

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 22:29 IST
U.S., Indo-Pacific countries agree on roadmap to strengthen trade ties
  • United States

The United States and 13 Indo-Pacific countries on Friday agreed on parameters for negotiating closer trade, environment and economic ties in coming months that U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said would boost investment and jobs in the partner countries.

But U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said that India, the world's largest democracy, did not initially join the U.S.-led Indo Pacific Economic Framework's trade negotiations for now but that she was discussing similar issues bilaterally with her Indian counterpart.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

