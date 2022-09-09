Biden recommends admitting 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2023 -State Dept

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is recommending a refugee admissions target of 125,000 for fiscal year 2023, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.

The 125,000 target will "address the growing needs generated by humanitarian crises around the globe, including the more than 100 million displaced persons around the world," Price said in a statement.

