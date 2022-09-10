Musk says Twitter whistleblower payment is another reason to scrap merger
Twitter Inc's recent separation agreement with and $7.75 million payment to a whistleblower gives Elon Musk another reason to end his $44 billion agreement to buy the company, Musk's lawyers said on Friday.
Lawyers for the world's richest person made the argument in a letter to Twitter, a copy of which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
