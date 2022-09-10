Left Menu

Musk says Twitter whistleblower payment is another reason to scrap merger

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 03:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 03:14 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc's recent separation agreement with and $7.75 million payment to a whistleblower gives Elon Musk another reason to end his $44 billion agreement to buy the company, Musk's lawyers said on Friday.

Lawyers for the world's richest person made the argument in a letter to Twitter, a copy of which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

