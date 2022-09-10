Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Musk says Twitter whistleblower payment is another reason to scrap merger

Elon Musk's lawyers said on Friday that Twitter Inc's decision to pay $7.75 million to a whistleblower gives the world's richest person another justification for terminating his $44 billion agreement to purchase the company. In a letter to Twitter, the lawyers said Twitter's failure to seek Musk's consent before making the payment to Peiter Zatko violated the April 25 merger agreement, which restricted when Twitter could make such payments. "This severance payment ...

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 03:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 03:39 IST
UPDATE 1-Musk says Twitter whistleblower payment is another reason to scrap merger

Elon Musk's lawyers said on Friday that Twitter Inc's decision to pay $7.75 million to a whistleblower gives the world's richest person another justification for terminating his $44 billion agreement to purchase the company.

In a letter to Twitter, the lawyers said Twitter's failure to seek Musk's consent before making the payment to Peiter Zatko violated the April 25 merger agreement, which restricted when Twitter could make such payments. "This severance payment ... cannot be cured," and Musk is therefore not required to complete the merger, the letter said.

A copy of the letter was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter was filed after Musk filed under seal an amended countersuit, to incorporate Zatko's claims of security lapses at the social media company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Athletics-Fraser-Pryce caps memorable Diamond League season with 100m crown and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek goes all in to reach U.S Open final; Ath...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022