Left Menu

Trains collide in Croatia, killing at least 3, injuring 11

A passenger train and freight train collided Friday night in central Croatia, killing at least three people and injuring another 11 or more, authorities said. It is night time, there is no light, we do not know at the moment if there are more victims, said Plenkovic.The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 10-09-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 09:21 IST
Trains collide in Croatia, killing at least 3, injuring 11
  • Country:
  • Croatia

A passenger train and freight train collided Friday night in central Croatia, killing at least three people and injuring another 11 or more, authorities said. The collision happened around 9:30 pm near the town of Novska, which is close to Croatia's border with Bosnia, police said in a statement. “The impact was huge,” said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who rushed to the scene with other government officials. Plenkovic confirmed that so far bodies of three people were found at the site of the accident, but he said more victims could still be found in the morning. The injured have been hospitalized, some with serious injuries but none in life-threatening condition, he added. “It is night time, there is no light, we do not know at the moment if there are more victims,” said Plenkovic.

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear. The passenger train was a local line carrying 13 people, while only the engine driver was in the freight train, said Plenkovic. He said foreign citizens were among the injured. Officials said both trains were pushed off the rails after the collision. An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the collision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022