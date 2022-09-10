Left Menu

Man stabbed to death in Kochi

A man was stabbed to death on Saturday morning, at Kaloor near here, after a skirmish between two groups due to previous enmity, police said.Thammanam native Sajjan was killed after he, along with a group of seven others, went to one Kiran Antonys house to question him over an alleged provocative Facebook post.Antony 28, who also got injured in the fight, was taken into custody following Sajjans death, police said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 10-09-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 11:21 IST
Man stabbed to death in Kochi
  • Country:
  • India

A man was stabbed to death on Saturday morning, at Kaloor near here, after a skirmish between two groups due to previous enmity, police said.

Thammanam native Sajjan was killed after he, along with a group of seven others, went to one Kiran Antony's house to question him over an alleged provocative Facebook post.

Antony (28), who also got injured in the fight, was taken into custody following Sajjan's death, police said. He is admitted to a private hospital, police added.

''It seems like there was already some previous enmity between the groups. Today morning, Sajjan and others went to Antony's place to question him over some Facebook posts. We are examining the backstory. There were many incidents of fights between them in the past,'' a senior police official from the district told PTI.

The official said others also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Police sources said the previous enmity had earlier also resulted in many fights and cases. Police has begun investigation into the matter and the Facebook posts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022