Left Menu

RIL arm to buy polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters for Rs 1,522 cr

Reliance Petroleum Retail Limited (under name change to 'Reliance Polyester Limited'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), on Saturday executed definitive documents to acquire polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Limited for cash consideration of Rs 1,522 crore.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 14:41 IST
RIL arm to buy polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters for Rs 1,522 cr
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Petroleum Retail Limited (under name change to 'Reliance Polyester Limited'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), on Saturday executed definitive documents to acquire polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Limited for cash consideration of Rs 1,522 crore. The RIL arm will also buy polyester business of Shubhlaxmi Polytex Limited for Rs 70 crore. The aggregate value of the two acquisitions is Rs 1,592 crore by way of slump sale on a going concern basis, RIL said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The acquisitions are subject to the approval of the Competition Commission of India and the respective lenders of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Limited (SPL) and SPTex (Shubhlaxmi Polytex Limited). SPL has a continuous polymerisation capacity of 2,52,000 MT/Annum and manufactures polyester fibre, yarns and textile grade chips through direct polymerisation route as well as extruder spinning with value addition through texturising.

It has two manufacturing facilities situated at Dahej (Gujarat) and Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli). SPTex has a texturised yarn manufacturing facility at Dahej.

The acquisitions are part of the Company's strategy to expand its downstream polyester business. The above transactions do not fall within the related party transactions and none of the Company's promoter / promoter group / group companies have any interest in the above entities, RIL said in the statement. The turnover of SPL for FY 2019, FY 2020, and FY 2021 was Rs 2,702.50 crore, Rs 2,249.08 crore and Rs 1,768.39 crore respectively and the turnover of SPTex for FY 2019, FY 2020 and FY 2021 was Rs 337.02 crore, Rs 338.00 crore, and Rs 267.40 crore respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
3
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022