Left Menu

India's forex reserves dip by $7.94 billion; hit the lowest level in 23 months

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves slumped by $7.941 billion to $553.105 billion for the week ended September 2, the lowest level in almost two years, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 16:22 IST
India's forex reserves dip by $7.94 billion; hit the lowest level in 23 months
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves slumped by $7.941 billion to $553.105 billion for the week ended September 2, the lowest level in almost two years, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. This is the fifth weekly fall in the country's forex reserves. The forex reserves had dipped by $3.007 billion for the week ended August 26 and by $6.687 billion in the previous week.

The country's foreign exchange reserves have declined sharply in recent months as the RBI continues to intervene in the currency markets to defend the rupee. As per the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement, foreign currency assets, which are the biggest component of the forex reserves, dropped by $6.527 billion to $492.117 billion during the week ended September 2. The foreign currency assets had declined by $2.571 billion and $5.779 billion in the previous two weeks respectively.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK's Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. All components of the forex reserves declined during the week under review. The value of gold reserves dipped by $1.339 billion to $38.303 billion during the week ended September 2.

The value of India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund declined by $50 million to $17.782 billion during the week under review, the RBI data showed. India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $24 million to $4.902 billion during the week ended September 2, as per the RBI Weekly Statistical Supplement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
3
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022