Aer Lingus cancels all flights from Dublin due to IT glitch

Aer Lingus cancelled all of its afternoon flight departures from Dublin airport on Saturday as connection problems in its reservation systems disrupted check-in and boarding processes, the company said.

The Irish carrier, which is owned by London-listed IAG , said "a major incident with a network provider" meant it could not access its cloud-based systems. "This is causing severe disruption to Aer Lingus services today," the company said in a statement, adding that it was working to resolve the glitch as quickly as possible.

All flights scheduled to depart Dublin for European and UK destinations from 1300 GMT on Saturday have been cancelled, it said. Dublin airport earlier flagged https://twitter.com/DublinAirport/status/1568544536980324353?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet the IT issues facing Aer Lingus, saying that other airlines were not impacted.

