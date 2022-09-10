Moldovan national airlines blocked from resuming flights to Moscow -official
Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu said.
Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from Oct. 1. Moldova suspended air links with Russia over its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
