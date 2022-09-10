Left Menu

Aer Lingus cancels almost all flights to and from Dublin due to IT glitch

Aer Lingus cancelled almost all of its afternoon flights to and from Dublin airport on Saturday as connection problems in its reservation systems disrupted check-in and boarding processes, the airline said. The Irish carrier, owned by London-listed IAG, said "a major incident with a network provider" meant it could not access its cloud-based systems, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded outside the country's main airport.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 21:18 IST
Aer Lingus cancels almost all flights to and from Dublin due to IT glitch

Aer Lingus cancelled almost all of its afternoon flights to and from Dublin airport on Saturday as connection problems in its reservation systems disrupted check-in and boarding processes, the airline said.

The Irish carrier, owned by London-listed IAG, said "a major incident with a network provider" meant it could not access its cloud-based systems, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded outside the country's main airport. "This is causing severe disruption to Aer Lingus services today," the company said in a statement, adding its provider had not been able to give an estimate on when the connectivity would be restored.

The airline cancelled 33 flights between Dublin and other European and UK destinations. The only exceptions in its schedule from 1300 GMT onwards were flights from Portugal and Spain, which it said planned to operate, albeit with delays. Delayed flights originally scheduled to depart Dublin before 1300 GMT remained at risk of cancellation, it added. It hoped to operate some of the them through manual processing.

Flights to and from its other Irish bases in Cork, Shannon and Belfast also faced delays and the risk of short-notice cancellations. Dublin airport earlier flagged https://twitter.com/DublinAirport/status/1568544536980324353?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet the IT issues facing Aer Lingus, saying other airlines were not impacted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
4
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022