Five killed as car overturns in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-09-2022 09:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 09:12 IST
Shimla, Sept 11 (PTI) A car overturned after ramming into a pole in Himachal Pradesh's Una district in the early hours of Sunday, leaving five people dead, the state disaster management department said. While two men died on the spot in Kuthar Kalan village at around 12.30 am, three of the injured succumbed to injuries at a regional hospital in Una. Four of the deceased hailed from different villages of Una district while one was a resident of Punjab's Ropar district, it added. PTI DJI DV DV

