Passenger falls unconscious in flight, dies

Airport sources said she was under treatment for some ailments. Police have not registered any case in this matter as the death was due to natural causes.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-09-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 10:38 IST
A woman passenger had fallen unconscious on a flight from Dubai on Saturday and was later declared dead at a hospital here, police said on Sunday.

Police said Mini (56) was flying to Kochi from Dubai but fell unconscious during the flight.

''She was taken to a private hospital nearby after the flight landed but was declared dead,'' police said. Airport sources said she was under treatment for some ailments. Police have not registered any case in this matter as the death was due to natural causes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

