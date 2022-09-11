Left Menu

Small plane with three crew on board missing in Congo, minister says

Reuters | Bukavu | Updated: 11-09-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 13:53 IST
Representative Image
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

A small plane carrying three crew and some cargo failed to reach its destination of Kasese airport in Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday and searches are underway to find it, a provincial transport minister said on Sunday.

The plane left Kavumu airport, which serves Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, on Saturday morning, after which communication was lost with the craft, Mathieu Alimasi Malumbi told Reuters by phone.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

