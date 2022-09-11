Bengal: Critically injured BSF jawan airlifted

A critically injured BSF jawan was airlifted from Krishnanagar in West Bengal's Nadia district to state capital Kolkata for better treatment, a defence official said here on Sunday.

Border Security Force (BSF) constable Shabir Ahmed Wani of the 141st battalion sustained critical injuries while carrying out an operational task, he said, without elaborating further.

He was airlifted by an Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter from Krishnanagar to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata late on Saturday night, the official said in a statement. A medical team was onboard the chopper and the injured patient was handed over to another medical team at Dumdum airport, he added.

