Air Works eyeing 15-20 pc growth in topline this fiscal

Domestic MRO and aviation services firm Air Works is eyeing a 15-20 per cent growth in topline this fiscal with all segments of the business seeing growth, the company has said.

The company also said that it has received approval from the European aviation safety agency, EASA for its twin-hangar MRO facility at the Cochin International Airport, which will allow it full MPD (maintenance planning document) support for the Airbus 320 Family for base maintenance, C-checks and structural and collusion inspections, among others. Air Works undertakes base maintenance for ATR 42/72, A320, and B737 family of aircraft as well as medium and large business jets at its EASA and DGCA-certified facilities including in Mumbai, Delhi, Hosur, and Kochi, along with certified, in-house shops. The company also undertakes modification and assembly of rotary-wing aircraft. ''On a standalone basis, Air Works closed FY22 with a revenue of nearly Rs 350 crore, which came from base maintenance, painting, cabin and interiors, line maintenance and avionics. With the momentum of growth being seen in terms of market opportunities and our own capabilities, we expect a likely top line growth of 15-20 per cent this fiscal,” said D Anand Bhaskar, Managing Director and CEO, Air Works. According to him, the maximum growth is being witnessed in the commercial MRO segment at about 10-15 per cent followed by defense MRO, and by general/ business aviation MRO at 10 per cent.

With the impetus being given to Atmanirbhar Bharat and to indigenous manufacturing, supported by a progressive policy framework, “we expect the growth to become stronger,” stated Bhaskar. Civil-defense cooperation, cabin and interiors, avionics, components, in-flight connectivity, digitization and drones are the emerging areas for the business, he said.

From an industry perspective, a sharp focus is being brought in to bolster the entire aviation ecosystem, and not just commercial aviation. This includes the push to grow the presence of rotary wing/ helicopters in the country, set up and promote the indigenous leasing framework at GIFT City, Gujarat,increase in the number of airports in the country as well as growing private-public partnership, among others, according to Air Works.

The EASA 145 approval has come at a time when Air Works recently expanded its operations to Dubai to enhance access to its cost-effective workmanship to both international and domestic carriers, according to the company. The company's Kochi facility, commissioned in March 2021 at the Kochi International Airport is strategic, given that Kochi has been a hub for leading carriers from the Middle East and is already certified by the DGCA. It is also a DGCA-certified facility for Air Works' general aviation customers for a variety of aircraft.

“It enhances our EASA-certified capacity and capabilities which will expand the scale of our operations and support to regional aircraft operators and global lessors. EASAs 145 approval of our Kochi facility is a step forward in accelerating indigenous maintenance, complementing the country's ambition of becoming Atmanirbhar and an MRO hub,” added Bhaskar.

