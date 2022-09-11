Left Menu

Man killed after car hits his motorcycle in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-09-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 18:33 IST
A man was killed after a car hit his motorcycle in Nagpur city, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Butibori on Saturday morning and the deceased has been identified as Santosh Jadhav (43), the Hingna police station official said.

The car hit his motorcycle on a bridge connecting Wardha Road to the upcoming Samruddhi Corridor, he said.

''Santosh and his brother Sunil, who was riding pillion, were rushed to a hospital with injuries. Santosh died during treatment,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

