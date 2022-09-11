Drivers killed as two trucks collide in Bijnor
PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 11-09-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 18:55 IST
Two persons were killed on Sunday when two trucks collided head-on in Chandpur area here, police said.
The incident took place at about 1.30 am on Chandpur-Noorpur road killing drivers of both the trucks on the spot, they said.
The victims were identified as Nadeem and Govind, both aged between 30-35 years, they said.
One person was injured in the accident and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, police said.
