Left Menu

Venus Home appliances strengthens product portfolio, unveils electric ovens

Our new products will work for many years delivering warmth to our customers, Ramkumar was quoted as saying in the statement.Venus Home Appliances retails its products in over 20,000 retail network and and 250 service centres across the country.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-09-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 20:26 IST
Venus Home appliances strengthens product portfolio, unveils electric ovens
  • Country:
  • India

Water heater maker Venus has forayed into the kitchen appliances segment with the new range of electric ovens, the company said on Sunday.

With the entry into the kitchen appliances segment, the company is strengthening its product portfolio after making its entry into fans, room heaters, air coolers and iron categories, Venus Home Appliances said in a statement.

''The company introduced 'Jiffy' an entry level instant water heater and added a steam iron to its range of electric irons. It also announced its entry into the kitchen appliances segment with a range of electric ovens,'' the statement said.

According to company's managing director Ramkumar, Venus Home Appliances recently unveiled four new models in the water heater segment with two in storage and two instant water heater categories.

''We listened to the customers and have incorporated multiple, innovative features to enhance the reliability and durability of our water heaters. Our new products will work for many years delivering warmth to our customers,'' Ramkumar was quoted as saying in the statement.

Venus Home Appliances retails its products in over 20,000 retail network and and 250 service centres across the country. The company has a manufacturing facility in Tuticorin and has an employee base of over 600.

Venus Home Appliances besides serving the domestic market also ships to over 22 countries, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022